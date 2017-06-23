WyoTF organizers seek housing

SHERIDAN — Organizers behind the Wyoming Theater Festival need help providing housing for approximately 80 actors, directors and stage personnel.

The housing is needed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 18. Those willing to offer housing are not expected to cook, clean or provide transportation for the actors, directors and stage personnel. Hosts also can offer housing for as few as five days or as many as the entire month. Hosts will receive two free tickets per show.

If you or someone you may know has a guesthouse, guest room, basement, cottage, RV or other housing available, organizers ask that you consider supporting the festival. This would entail a private bedroom as well as access to a bath area and kitchen.

For additional information, contact Frank Baca at 674-6446, ext., 4600, or frankbaca@sheridan.edu.