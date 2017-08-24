WyoTF coming; WYO tix on sale

W

ork has begun on the forthcoming Wyoming Theater Festival. Playwrights, actors, directors and crew members have started to show up in Sheridan. The work of playwrights Gabby Sinclair, Mark Saltzman and Ken Jones. It’s an encore for Sinclair and Saltzman who have been involved in the two previous festivals.

The events, which begin Sept. 7, will be held in the Mars Theater inside the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. New plays will be tried out and tested before live audiences with the possibility that they could open in major markets, including Broadway. In addition, the WyoTF will include talk-back sessions with the audience, workshops and will involve more Sheridan College theater students since the festival has been moved into September.

••••••

Pam Sajec has a good story to tell about Robert Palmer, the manager of the Albertson’s. She had bought a slew of Energizer batteries to re-do her smoke detectors. They didn’t fit. So, she contacted the Energizer folks to make it good. There was a back-and-forth rigmarole which didn’t fix the problem. But Palmer stepped in and provided satisfactory resolution and her “patronage was recognized.” One more reason, shop local.

••••••

Of the WYO…..

Season tickets now on sale. Song, dance, music, entertainment. Good stuff, this.

••••••

Ryan Patterson has joined our news staff at the Press. He’ll be covering education, general assignment news and sports.

Ryan’s a Packers fan, from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He’s a May graduate of Marquette University with a degree in journalism that included a minor in business economics. Before graduation, he was the recipient of a Perry and Alice O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism which enabled him to work alongside a Pulitzer Prize-winning science reporter covering the outbreak of yellow fever in Brazil. He also worked for the Marquette University newspaper.

••••••

Have to admit, I enjoy the Little League World Series play-by-play coverage. There’s a joy and pureness to it. (And there’s no spitting and crotch-grabbing. Usually.) The ESPN commentators get into the spirit as well. It was good to see the Cardinals and Pirates players recently hanging out with the youngsters.

Paul DelRossi of Sheridan pitched in the 1955 Little League World Series from Winchester, Massachusetts. His team made it to the semi-finals.

Baseball’s all about connectivity and legacy through time. One noteworthy aspect of DelRossi’s Little League pitching that day: Cy Young, yes, that Cy Young, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He died four months later. Young pitched for three teams, winning 511 games over 22 seasons that started in 1890. DelRossi has a film of Young’s LL pitch.