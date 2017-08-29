WyoTF coming; books, Packers

The third annual Wyoming Theater Festival, in rehearsals now, coming Sept. 7 to the WYO Theater. I’ve had a bit of a peek; it’s going to be good.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

The number one college mascot, according to Sports Illustrated, is the eagle and then the tiger. Bulldogs rank third. Overall, in high schools and colleges, the lion is the top choice.

Texas schools seem to have the unique mascot names. Consider the Pied Pipers of Hamlin, or the Unicorns of New Braunsfel. But the best of the bunch comes from Itasca, Texas, home of the Wampus Cats. Not sure what a wampus cat is, but it sure sounds like a tough customer.

••••••

Recommended reading….

“Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam” is an extraordinary, gripping read. Mark Bowden, who has also written “Black Hawk Down” and “Killing Pablo,” has written a gem regarding the 24-day battle of Hue during the Tet Offensive. Through thoughtful interviews with Marines, commanders, former NVA, Viet Cong and Vietnamese civilians and deep research, Bowden illustrates the trust and loyalty of the Marines and corpsmen as they fought within an ancient city, street by street, house by house. Given the book’s size, meticulous detail and comprehensive maps, I figured it would be two-weeks-plus reading. Five days, it’s that good.

It’s a best seller and available from Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery on our historic Main Street.

••••••

Correction of the Week

“A story in Friday’s Journal Sentinel on Jerry Kramer being nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame incorrectly named Ringo Starr as a center for the Packers instead of Jim Ringo.”

— Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

••••••

The “copy editor on holiday” gaffe about Kramer caught the attention of many. Kramer was a finalist for HOF induction 20 years ago. Last Thursday, he was told that the senior committee of the Hall had named him as one of the finalists, along with Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile. Kramer was a Packers guard on Vince Lombardi’s five championship teams in the 1960s and he was a five time NFL all pro. Kramer, 81, had no idea the honor was coming. His longtime omission has been considered the greatest missing piece; 11 of Kramer’s teammates are so enshrined and until last week, he was the only person from the NFL’s 50th anniversary team missing. He was born in Jordan, Montana, and grew up in Sand Point, Idaho, and played collegiately for the Idaho Vandals.

A couple of favorite anecdotes from those Packer days.

• Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston were pulling guards who drove the famous ‘Packer Sweep,’ often unstoppable. In one game against Detroit, after successfully beating up the Lions defense most of the game with the sweep, Thurston looked across the line at a weary Alex Karras, and said: “Guess what’s coming next.”

• Kramer’s teammate, defensive tackle Henry Jordan once said of Lombardi: “When he told you to sit down, you didn’t look for a chair.”

Starr, of course, was the drummer for the Beatles, prompting one journalist from the Orange County Register to chirp in, “Strawberry football fields forever!”