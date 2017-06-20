Wyoming SLIB approves mineral royalty grant for city project

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved a $300,000.00 Mineral Royalty Grant for the city of Sheridan North End Utilities Project at its June 15 meeting in Cheyenne.

The city of Sheridan requested funding from the MRG program to help fund a portion of the overall project.

The North End Utilities Project consists of installing approximately 7,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer main, a lift station and approximately 7,000 linear feet of water main and appurtenances.

The lift station and sewer mains are located north of the interchange and go to the new Sheridan County School District 2 elementary school site. The water line being installed will loop the water main into Yellowtail Drive, provide water to the new SCSD2 elementary school site and provide an option for existing residents to tie to city water instead of wells.

“The North End Utilities Project MRG funding is an opportunity for the city of Sheridan to install water and sewer infrastructure to benefit the community,” Mayor Roger Miller said in a press release.

“This project will help support existing and future planned development. We truly appreciate our state Legislature continuing to fund these programs and our local state elected officials for being supportive of our local infrastructure needs.”

The SLIB grant will not need to be paid back.