WYO Theater to open season with ‘Simply Sinatra’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will open its season with “Simply Sinatra” with Steve Lippia and his 10-piece band on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Lippia has become one of the most prominent, in-demand vocalists of his time and has established his place among the finest interpreters of “standards” and traditional pop music in the nation. 

In “Simply Sinatra” Lippia and his 10-piece band will take listeners on a sentimental journey through some of Sinatra’s well-loved classics.  

Tickets for the show cost between $23.50 and $35.50 based on seats. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

