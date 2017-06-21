WWA organizing local birding hike

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association has organized a birding hike for Friday in Shell Canyon.

The WWA, bird enthusiast Steve Dudley and ornithologist Dr. Jackie Canterbury will lead the hike centered around the wonders of our avian friends. Explore Shell Canyon in the Bighorn National Forest as the group locates, identifies and observes the behavior of local birds.

This moderately difficult hike will be 4 miles round-trip. Those planning to attend should bring binoculars.

For more information and to sign up for the outing, call 672-2751 or email at madi@wildwyo.org.