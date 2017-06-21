FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WWA organizing local birding hike

Home|News|Local News|WWA organizing local birding hike

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association has organized a birding hike for Friday in Shell Canyon.

The WWA, bird enthusiast Steve Dudley and ornithologist Dr. Jackie Canterbury will lead the hike centered around the wonders of our avian friends. Explore Shell Canyon in the Bighorn National Forest as the group locates, identifies and observes the behavior of local birds.

This moderately difficult hike will be 4 miles round-trip. Those planning to attend should bring binoculars.

For more information and to sign up for the outing, call 672-2751 or email at madi@wildwyo.org.

By | 2017-06-21T11:44:27+00:00 June 21st, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com