WWA organizes National Trails Day event

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association and the Bighorn National Forest have organized a stewardship outing at Penrose Trail on Saturday.

In celebration of National Trails Day, trail maintenance during the event will include clearing brush, limbing and doing drainage maintenance. All ages and abilities are welcome. Tools will be provided.

For more information, call 672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org.