Woman assaults ex-boyfriend with knife

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man suffered knife wounds after his girlfriend attacked him following a dispute on June 12.

Misty Fernald faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in Sheridan County Circuit Court for the aggravated assault and battery against her ex-boyfriend Paul Mitchell.

Court documents said Mitchell called the police after being stabbed by Fernald. Mitchell met with Fernald possibly regarding slashed tires on his van from a couple weeks ago. When Mitchell asked Fernald about the slashed tires, Mitchell said the question angered Fernald and she started poking Mitchell in the leg with a pocket knife.

Mitchell said he picked up a folding knife in the center console of his van and showed it to Fernald. Fernald then started stabbing at the left front tire of Mitchell’s fan.

He got out, pushed her away, held up a rock, told her to leave and got back into his van. Fernald then picked up a rock and started toward him, dropped the rock, grabbed her knife again and cut him across the left forearm as he sat in his van. Court documents state Fernald got into her vehicle and left the scene.

Court documents said Fernald told a Sheridan police officer that Mitchell had been stalking her and being a menace and she went over to him to confront him and make him stop his behavior.

Fernald made her initial appearance in circuit court June 15.