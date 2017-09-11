Wolf Creek Wrangle features multiple races

SHERIDAN — Organizers of the Wolf Creek Wrangle have invited runners to test their mettle Saturday.

The event will feature a half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run/hike. The time limit to complete each race is five hours.

The cost of each race ranges from $45 to $55. The kids race is free.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each category.

A barbecue lunch will be provided to all participants and is available for $8 to all others.

The event benefits Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.

Register for the races online at itsyourrace.com.

For more information, call 672-3848.

The races will take place at Eatons’ Ranch.