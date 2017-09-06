FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wohl to lead writing workshop

SHERIDAN — Jane Wohl will lead a writing workshop Sept. 12-15 at the Sheridan Senior Center. The workshop will take place from 2-4 p.m. each day. 

Attendees will experiment with developing characters, creating scenes and dialogue and writing strong narratives. By the end of the workshop, participants should have gained confidence in writing their own stories, writing techniques and sharing those stories.

Wohl is an experienced writing teacher who has published three volumes of poetry along with short stories and essays. She has taught writers from kindergarten to graduate school.

The cost to participate in the four-day workshop is $50 for seniors registered with the Senior Center and $75 for others. Supplies are included in the cost. 

Those planning to participate are asked to sign up by Sept. 11 by calling 672-2240.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

