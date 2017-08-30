Wild side salsa

Lycopene, a phytochemical that may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, is even more abundant in watermelon than it is in tomatoes. Here’s a way to add some to your diet.
Watermelon salsa
2 cups diced watermelon
1/4 cup chopped cilantro plus sprigs for serving
1 avocado diced
Juice of one lime plus wedges for serving
1/2 jalapeño, minced
1/2 small red onion, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Combine watermelon, cilantro, avocado, lime juice jalapeño, onion, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Serves 4.
If you are trying to use up some of your summer bounty from the garden or just a couple of pots of tomatoes, seek out recipes that enhance flavors and add something different to the table.
I know how hard it is to get kids to try something new but a bite or two before dessert usually wins the day.
Savory summer pie
1/2 (15 ounce) package refrigerated pie crust
1 small red bell pepper, chopped
1/2 purple onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped zucchini
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
4 large eggs
1 cup half-and-half
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan
3 plum tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
Fit pie crust into a 9-inch deep dish pie or tart pan; prick bottom and sides of crust with a fork. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes; set aside. Slice tomatoes and let sit on a paper towel until needed.
Sauce bell pepper, onion, zucchini and garlic in hot oil in a large skillet 5 minutes or until tender; stir in basil.
Whisk together eggs and next three ingredients in large bowl; stir in sautéed vegetables and cheeses. Pour into crust; top with tomato. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until set, shielding edges with strips of foil after 30 minutes to prevent excessive growing. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.