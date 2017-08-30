Wild side salsa

Lycopene, a phytochemical that may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, is even more abundant in watermelon than it is in tomatoes. Here’s a way to add some to your diet.

Watermelon salsa

2 cups diced watermelon

1/4 cup chopped cilantro plus sprigs for serving

1 avocado diced

Juice of one lime plus wedges for serving

1/2 jalapeño, minced

1/2 small red onion, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Combine watermelon, cilantro, avocado, lime juice jalapeño, onion, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Serves 4.

If you are trying to use up some of your summer bounty from the garden or just a couple of pots of tomatoes, seek out recipes that enhance flavors and add something different to the table.

I know how hard it is to get kids to try something new but a bite or two before dessert usually wins the day.

Savory summer pie

1/2 (15 ounce) package refrigerated pie crust

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 purple onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped zucchini

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

4 large eggs

1 cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan

3 plum tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

Fit pie crust into a 9-inch deep dish pie or tart pan; prick bottom and sides of crust with a fork. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes; set aside. Slice tomatoes and let sit on a paper towel until needed.

Sauce bell pepper, onion, zucchini and garlic in hot oil in a large skillet 5 minutes or until tender; stir in basil.

Whisk together eggs and next three ingredients in large bowl; stir in sautéed vegetables and cheeses. Pour into crust; top with tomato. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until set, shielding edges with strips of foil after 30 minutes to prevent excessive growing. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.