SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts will host the Colorado Symphony on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

The symphony will present works from Mozart, Kilar and Haydn.

Tickets for the event cost $42 per adult, $35 per senior and $30 per student.

Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com or by phone at 672-9084.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.