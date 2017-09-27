WDEQ discusses Prairie Dog Creek Watershed E. coli restoration plan

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will begin its public comment period for the Prairie Dog Creek watershed E. coli restoration plan Oct. 2.

The restoration plan is required for waters listed as not meeting quality standards set by WDEQ and based on the water’s designated uses. WDEQ Total Maximum Daily Load coordinator Sol Brich gave an update on the project during a public meeting Tuesday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The approximately 230,000-acre Prairie Dog Creek watershed has five segments that don’t meet quality standards. Two sections of concern are on Prairie Dog Creek and the remaining sections are from three of its tributaries — Wildcat, Dutch and Meade creeks.

In the watershed, E. coli is measured to determine how safe it is to interact with the water through swimming, fishing or other activities. The WDEQ has data on E. coli concentrations in the watershed over a 10-year period from 2004 to 2014 and reports from the Sheridan County Conservation District that include an assessment report, interim monitoring data and a watershed plan.

The Prairie Dog Creek project is unique because much of the work was done by stakeholders, SCCD and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to proactively address issues seen in 2004 and 2012, meaning implementation started before a restoration plan was produced.

“We see consistently that these creeks exceed the water quality standards,” Brich said. “According to the water quality standards, we’re on the right track as far as implementation projects and trying to drive improvements in the water quality.”

The 2011 and 2016 watershed plans identify the sources of E. coli in the watershed as being from septic systems, domestic animals, livestock and wildlife, which are all non-regulated sources. Since these sources neither have nor need discharge permits, any reductions from them are voluntary, achieved through changes in management.

WDEQ determined the amount of E. coli in the watershed through composite load allocation, where, based on the number of septic systems near the watershed, they estimated the number of systems that would be failing, along with animal, livestock and wildlife contribution.

The total reduction needed is then given to the conservation districts and the stakeholders are allowed to decide how to go about achieving the reductions.

The TMDL restoration plan has been through a preliminary review and is moving into its public comment period, which will last 45 days. Only written comments are officially accepted during the public comment period.

Once the comments are addressed, the TMDL will be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

SCCD district manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the process also helps the conservation districts understand the watershed and identify available programs that can be used for particular issues.

SCCD has provided cost-share for projects like replacing septic systems and providing fencing, but since it is voluntary, Rogaczewski said it’s up to the landowner to ask for help.

WDEQ will discuss the TMDL for the Tongue River Wednesday at the Dayton Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.