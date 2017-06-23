WDE asks for input on Native American education standards

SHERIDAN — Educators across the state will soon change the way they teach Native American history and culture. The Wyoming Department of Education conducted a community input meeting Thursday in Sheridan on Wyoming’s social studies content and performance standards pertaining to new American Indian education program legislation.

The stop in Sheridan was the fourth of three community input meetings WDE officials hosted throughout the state this month.

Discussion centered around House Enrolled Act 119 or the “Indian Education for All” legislation, which was signed by Gov. Matt Mead in March.

The legislation requires the WDE to evaluate and review existing state social studies content and performance standards to ensure the cultural heritage, history and contemporary contributions of American Indians are addressed in the Wyoming social studies content and performance standards. The meeting asked for input on two questions: “Why is it important for everyone to learn about American Indians?” and “What do you want the review committee to know about the cultural heritage, history and contemporary contributions of American Indians as they review the social studies standards?”

“What we are going to look at (is) what we have, and then identify if there are areas where we aren’t as complete as we want,” WDE Director of Standards and Assessment Laurie Hernandez said.

The new standards will be constructed in cooperation with tribes of the region, including the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes.

However, officials say the tribes that have the largest impact on a given community may not be those currently located in Wyoming.

Many tribes that originated from Wyoming have reservations outside the state and tribes with reservations outside the state may have a larger presence in Wyoming schools due to proximity to communities.

“Within the standards, it will state ‘American Indian,’” said Kari Eakins, communications director for the Wyoming Department of Education. “But the curriculum development piece of it, we’re wanting (the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone) to focus on their needs first then spread out to the Crow and other tribes.”

WDE Superintendent Jillian Balow said she’s taken an interest in the development of the Native American education standards. At the Wyoming State Board of Education meeting earlier that day, she said she has spent a considerable amount of time visiting with schools in Fremont County.

“We are not revamping the social studies standards, we are just enhancing them,” Balow said in a WDE video presented to the board discussing Native American social studies standards.

A content committee, along with help from WDE consultants, will be selected to review the standards. The content committee will revise the standards, keep standards consistent across grade levels and then make recommendations to the Wyoming State Board of Education.

The structure of the committee will be made up of representatives from large and small schools, veteran and beginning educators and elementary and secondary educators.

“Typically, the review committee would be made up of folks from across the state,” Balow said. “But because so many of the resources and the knowledge of what needs to go into the standards rest in Fremont County, we have a little bit of a regionally disproportionate standards review committee that we will be looking at.”

The entire process is expected to take approximately one year. The WDE expects to complete the public input stage of the process by December or January.

“We don’t anticipate that it will take as long as the state science standards or the math standards, but we do anticipate that it will take some time to get there,” Balow said.

Those who were unable to attend the public input meetings can comment online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1FBOB_5CSQDE08PUnqKduYWkUyiRhzTVHnmq0hmenpys/viewform?edit_requested=true .