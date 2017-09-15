Waddell to lead ‘Uncorked’

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host Uncorked with Arin Waddell on Sept. 20.

Grab some friend and enjoy a creative evening filled with step-by-step art instruction, socializing, music and fun. No art experience is necessary.

The cost is $45 per person. Bring a friend to receive a half-price entry.

The Uncorked event, which encourages participants to bring their own beverages, will take place from 6-8 p.m.

To sign up, contact SAGE at 674-1970 or sageinfo@qwestoffice.net.

SAGE Community Arts is located a 21 W. Brundage St.