VFW to conduct Buddy Poppy drive

SHERIDAN — Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560 will conduct a Buddy Poppy drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The members will be at Kmart and Walmart during those times.

Proceeds from the drive support veterans.

Buddy Poppies are made by veterans, used as therapy and a fundraiser with the motto “Honor the dead by helping the living,” in mind.