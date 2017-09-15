UW’s Neeson named Edward A. Whitney Endowed Nursing Chair

SHERIDAN — Wendy Wood Neeson is the new Edward A. Whitney Endowed Nursing Chair for the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

In 2006, Whitney Benefits created an endowment at Sheridan College to enrich nursing and nursing education in the community. The endowment established collaboration between the University of Wyoming and Sheridan College through appointment of an endowed nursing chair.

The Whitney Benefits Endowed Nursing Chair provides face-to-face advising and academic support for those students pursuing higher education in health science through the Northern Wyoming Community College District and UW.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the E.A. Whitney Endowed Chair,” Neeson said in a press release. “Their generous gift demonstrates their commitment to health care and nursing in Wyoming.”

Neeson graduated from Sheridan High School and Sheridan College. Upon graduation from Sheridan College’s nursing program, she enrolled at UW, where she completed both her bachelor’s (2001) and master’s degrees (2005) in nursing.

Neeson is a practicing family nurse practitioner in Sheridan.

“The Endowed Nursing Chair creates a significant opportunity for students in the Northern Wyoming Community College District service area,” said David Bodily, UW Nursing RN-BSN Completion and ReNEW Program director. “We know this position increases the numbers of students completing bachelor’s degrees, and we know this is an advantage to the communities where these professionals serve.

“The relationship between the NWCCD and the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing is strengthened by this position and the communication it facilitates,” Bodily says. “We couldn’t be happier to begin working with Wendy for the benefit of our students.”