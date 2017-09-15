UW’s grape breeding aims to diversify economy

SHERIDAN – Professors and researchers at the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center’s vineyard continue to study varieties of grapes to identify which will grow well in Wyoming. Once the University compiles more definite results, there’s potential for Wyoming to expand its grape and wine industry, bringing with it tasty economic development.

UW Extension associate professor of horticulture Sadanand A. Dhekney, Ph.D., has been working on the project for six years. Dhekney helped scale the project up to a commercial level from the hobby-like project the vineyard had been treated as for nearly 25 years.

Every state in the continental United States has a grape and wine industry, including Wyoming, which is miniscule in comparison but could grow into something that adds jobs and development to the state.

The grape industry creates nearly 1.2 million jobs every year in the U.S. through vineyards, wineries and associated industries.

“From an economic point of view, the prospect of more jobs being created with an industry like growing grapes is huge,” Dhekney said. “That’s why it’s become so attractive for states.”

Even states like North Dakota have invested in the grape industry. The cold state has 18 to 20 wineries. Having vineyards in the state means it also has associated industries, including a wine trail, which attracts tourists who do more than just sample the goods.

“They’re also buying all the small stuff, you know, the nick-knacks, that are kept in these boutique wineries,” Dhekney said.

Some of these nick-knacks are made from grapes as well, like grapeseed oil.

Even the remains can be used for profit. After grapes, olives and other fruit are crushed or pressed for juice, wine and other products, what’s left – skins, pulp, seeds and stems – is called pomace, which can be used in animal feed or sent to be made into products like flour.

So from grape production comes a number of associated industries, like processing plants for flour, jams and jellies, that also generate jobs.

“All of those associated industries, they’re going to employ the local people,” Dhekney said. “So it’s a huge job creation for the local regions.”

The many possibilities and associated jobs is why the grape industry and evaluated products accounts for 25 to 30 percent of value of all fruit crops in the U.S.

“And so you can see the industry, it plays a huge role in stimulating the economy of the state,” Dhekney said.

Some states are so intent on expanding their grape industries they have allocated funds for research. Florida is one state where its Department of Agriculture has a viticulture, or the study of grape cultivation, trust fund.

With Florida’s viticulture trust fund, a portion of tax money that comes from selling wine goes into the fund and back to research to improve grape production.

While Wyoming doesn’t have a large presence in the industry, yet, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture supports the work UW is doing and awards the project a block grant from the federal government that allows it to continue its grape production research.

The Wyoming Business Council recently launched its Grown in Wyoming program to promote foods and fibers grown in the state. Council communications director Ron Gullberg said the grape production industry would be a perfect fit to the program.

For a product to qualify for its green bucking-horse logo, 51 percent of a raw commodities’ life was in-state. For value-added products, 51 percent of the end-product must be grown in-state.

“We’re looking for increasing markets for Wyoming producers,” Gullberg said. “…But what it could help is finding markets for commodities and crops. And helping assist innovation and business development with value-added products from those grapes falls right in line with that diversified economics efforts in Wyoming.”

While the outcome of finding a sustainable grape for Wyoming is desirable, the method sometimes isn’t.

The project uses precision breeding to combine desirable genes from different varieties of grapes to produce a grape with all desired properties, including resistant to disease, shortened growing period and quality.

Technology has improved greatly since genetic modification began in the 1980s. Gene sequences from bacteria, viruses and insects were originally used, with limited sequence information.

Now, instead of taking DNA from different kingdoms, it can be taken from the same plant. For example, a commercial grape can be bred with a wild grape, which has resistance to disease over millions of years of adaptation.

The problem is that this produces a variety that must take on the desired and undesired traits of its parent plants. With a three- to four-year waiting period until the seedling produces fruit, it’s a long process – especially if after that time the fruit is still undesirable and must be crossed with another variety.

Now, with precision breeding, they’re able to pull just the desired DNA from each variety.

“So instead of using all the genetics of wild relative, you only take out specific genes and you insert them in commercial varieties,” Dhekney said. “And now you have a variety that is resistant to a disease, but it doesn’t have that baggage of undesirable traits.”

Dhekney is looking to find a grape that can grow in Wyoming’s short growing season, withstand temperature fluctuations and work well with the soil’s high pH levels. This year, he’s started collecting data on varieties that are doing well and has identified three to four that are suitable.

There’s still a long road ahead collecting data, but once a sustainable grape breed flourishes, it could lead to the industry growing like weeds.

“It often starts out as being small,” Dhekney said. “And once the economic value of this enterprise is realized, then it just starts expanding and it starts getting more support.”