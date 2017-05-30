Trump needs history lesson with dictators, allies

Re: NATO, Putin, Duerte

In an address before members of the British Parliament, President Reagan said, “We must be staunch in our conviction that freedom is not the sole prerogative of a lucky few, but the inalienable and universal right of all human beings.” He also stated that despite our differences, there was one point in which Europeans and Americans were united- an abhorrence of dictatorship in all forms.

Unfortunately, it appears President Donald Trump does not concur with our 40th president. President Trump consistently praises authoritarian regimes from Putin’s Russia to Duterte in the Philippines. He congratulates leaders for consolidating power and stifling liberty. He praises countries that forbid dissent, outlaw freedom of the press, murder political opponents, and refuse to give women even basic human rights. He does not want to lecture these countries.

However, the president does want to criticize democratic allies. Despite what he says, NATO is not about making member nations “pay their fair share.” NATO is not just about the interests of Europe; it is about protecting the interests of U.S. It is critical that we maintain the democratic partnerships that protect freedom, prevent war and instability, and promote liberty.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently made comments clearly aimed at the U.S. inferring that Europe can no longer count on us. President Trump needs to revisit some recent history. I would suggest he study the ramifications of the Treaty of Versailles, the purpose of the Marshall Plan, the environment that led to the Berlin airlift, the rationale for the Peace Corp, and the context in which NATO was formed.

The U.S. played the key role in defeating fascist and totalitarian powers. Standing with democratic allies has been a hallmark of Republican and Democratic administrations since WWII. Sadly the president used time abroad to continue his praise of authoritarian rulers while demeaning those longstanding democratic allies. President Reagan described America as a beacon and magnet for all who must have freedom. Perhaps our Wyoming Congressional delegation could meet with President Trump and give him a history lesson.

Brad Mohrmann

Sheridan