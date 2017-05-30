Troopers undefeated on weekend roadtrip

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers improved to 13-6 with a dominating weekend in Gillette, winning all five games to cap off an extended road trip.

The Troopers started off with a 2-run first inning in an 8-3 win over the Gillette Roughriders and never looked back. They went on to beat Rapid City 12-9, Jackson 4-1, Rock Springs 8-0 and Laurel (Montana) 14-6.

Jeff Shanor went off at the plate for Sheridan, tallying multiple hits in each of the five games to finish an insane 14 of 19 (.737). He also batted in 12 runs and scored 10 on the weekend.

Quinton Brooks went a complete game against Gillette, giving up just four hits and striking out seven batters. Kade Eisele threw a complete-game shutout against Rock Springs with three strikeouts.

Sheridan returns home for another game with Gillette Wednesday after playing 11 straight on the road.

The Troopers finished 9-2 during the road trip.

Wednesday’s game begins at 6 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.