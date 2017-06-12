Trio arrested in meth case

SHERIDAN — Three individuals involved in a methamphetamine case face charges after being arrested last week.

Court documents state Patrick Mayfield was arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary committed in Dayton. While Mayfield was being interviewed by SCSO deputies, he confessed to several other burglaries in the Sheridan area. Specifically, Mayfield told law enforcement that he had stolen tools from a construction site on Osprey Boulevard between May 26 and May 30. Mayfield told an SPD detective he took the tools and traded them for methamphetamine from Lindsey Ennis. Mayfield confirmed Ennis arranged to trade the meth for tools on May 30 through messages between the two.

On June 7, the detective contacted Ennis and she admitted receiving ½ gram of methamphetamine from Stephen Hoffman to give to Mayfield in exchange for the construction tools. Ennis said she routinely received methamphetamine from Hoffman, most recently at the Budget Host Hotel on June 5.

Ennis showed the detective text messages she exchanged with Hoffman. The detective then posed as Ennis and set up a meeting on Main Street for the purchase of more meth. The detective arrested Hoffman, who had small quantities of meth and heroin on his person. A total of 3.9 grams of heroin and 19.3 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated from Hoffman’s backpack inside his vehicle.

Charges against Mayfield have not yet been filed with Sheridan County Circuit Court. Ennis faces two counts — delivery of methamphetamine and felony wrongful taking or disposing of property. The 28-year-old woman faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a $25,000 fine for count one and up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine for count two. Ennis will attend her preliminary hearing June 22 in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Hoffman faces four charges out of Sheridan County Circuit Court — delivery of methamphetamine, wrongful taking or disposing of property, felony possession of meth and felony possession of heroin. The 27-year-old man faces up to a total of 44 years in prison and $65,000 in fines.