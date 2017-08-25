Trial dates moved, individuals sentenced in local courts

Former WYSTAR director’s trial moved to December

SHERIDAN — A former Sheridan resident and director of WYSTAR who faces 25 felony charges out of Albany County for sexual exploitation of a child, blackmail, attempted blackmail, felonious restraint and sexual assault in the first degree, will face trial in December.

Scott Alan Addison was originally scheduled for trial in August.

Addison pleaded not guilty on March 28, 2017, in 2nd Judicial District Court in Albany County to one count of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of blackmail, two counts of attempted blackmail, one count of felonious restraint and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents identified six victims involved with Addison from May 2015 to February 2017.

Addison’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. in Laramie County.

Parents convicted of child abuse appeal to higher court

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the ruling of the 4th Judicial District Court in the case of Michael Archie Tibbets and Donna Rose Gifford, two adults convicted after a joint trial in 4th Judicial District Court of three counts of child abuse in relation to injuries inflicted on their children.

A decision by the court was published Aug. 10. Tibbets and Giffords appealed based on the argument that the state did not produce sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the couple recklessly caused mental injury to their children.

The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed that the state produced sufficient evidence in the case.

Former preschool owner receives probation at sentencing

SHERIDAN — A previous resident of Sheridan and former owner of Fox’s Fun House Childcare Center in Sheridan faced sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

On Jan. 18, 2017, U.S. Marshals arrested Jeremy McElvin, a man wanted for homicide out of Mississippi, at Trish Fox’s home in Sheridan. Fox was also arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and detained in the Sheridan County Detention Center. Fox was later released from jail on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Fox, who online dated McElvin’s cousin Jamie McElvin, allowed Jeremy McElvin to live with her and her 9-year-old son from October 2016 until his arrest on Jan. 18.

The state asked the court to consider a plea agreement for Fox that would sentence her to 1-2 years in prison, but suspend that term for 18 months of supervised probation.

Defense counsel agreed with the plea agreement. The court accepted the plea agreement.

“I want to apologize to my community,” Fox said. “What I did was wrong and I have to pay for that.”

California man to serve 15 years for child pornography

SHERIDAN — Chase McKay Stagner, a California man who pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography out of Sheridan County in May 2017 will serve a 15-year prison sentence followed by 15 years of supervised probation.

Stagner, a 21-year-old, resided in Chico, California, before authorities indicted, arrested and extradited him to Wyoming in early May.

Stagner appeared in U.S. District Court for the state of Wyoming and pleaded guilty to two counts — one for each victim — that he “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor” to produce child pornography that he would transmit by computer or other means.

U.S. District Court accepted the plea agreement, dismissing two additional counts of transporting child pornography, but adding five years to the plea agreement recommendation of 10 years imprisonment. The court also instructed Stagner to pay a $5,000 fine to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Bronson receives 80-month sentence

SHERIDAN — Scott Eugene Bronson, the man who barricaded himself in a house on Broadway Street last September in Sheridan, was sentenced to 80 months imprisonment by the U.S. District Court for Wyoming.

Court documents state Bronson broke down the door of his mother’s house and instructed her to drive him around by force using an automatic firearm.

Bronson claims he did not force his mother around using the firearm.

Milo Henson, who was exiting the home Bronson remained in on Broadway Street, said he pointed an “uzi” at him, forcing him to leave the home. Bronson then barricaded himself in the home for more than 60 hours.

Bronson will serve his prison sentence consecutive to the sentence he is serving for charges out of Natrona County District Court.

He will be allowed to participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program. The court recommends Bronson be placed at a prison in Arkansas or as near as possible to Arkansas to be near family.