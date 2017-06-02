TRHS considers adding wrestling program

DAYTON — Tongue River High School may add wrestling to its athletic offerings.

The process is still in the preliminary stages, according to Tongue River activities director John Scott, but Tongue River coaches, parents and administrators met last week to explore the possibility of launching the program.

Tongue River Middle School began its wrestling program three years ago, and it has seen increasing participation rates. TRMS head wrestling coach Joey Kozlowski said the school had 13 participants in the 2016-17 season, and he expects more wrestlers to join in the coming year.

Adding a high school wrestling program would build the sport in the Tongue River Valley, Kozlowski said.

“It’s had a real positive impact on the community and the kids,” Kozlowski said. “We’ve seen parents really step behind it and show a lot of support for things that we are doing. We have a lot of enthusiasm at the school about what we are doing.”

Scott said if the program isn’t developed at the high school, he wasn’t sure what the incentive would be to keep it at the middle school.

The success of the middle school program is vital for the program’s development, as the number of incoming freshmen wrestlers next year may determine if a high school program will become a reality.

Scott said approximately eight incoming or current TRHS students would have to sign up for the program to make it viable. The sport would then be tracked for participation rates for approximately three years. Eight or more students in the program would be enough to keep it going.

Tongue River would wrestle at the 2A level and join the 2A East Conference. Twenty-two other schools compete at the 2A level.

Currently, all Sheridan County School District 1 students who choose to wrestle compete on Sheridan High School’s team, which can be difficult. Because of the district’s longer class days and four-day school weeks, Big Horn and Tongue River students typically show up to daily practices at SHS late. The logistics of students traveling long distances to practice often led to students quitting the sport.

One TRHS student, Kel Trischler, participated in the SHS wrestling program last season.

“There is a convenience to it that might make it a little more attractive,” Scott said of adding the program in Dayton.

Because they would not have enough participants to compete in a dual with another school, the Eagles would instead participate in tournaments. That would give Tongue River officials more time to register a program with the Wyoming High School Activities Association as it would not have statewide scheduling impacts.

Wrestling is not a gender-specific activity under the Wyoming High School Activities Association guidelines and would not interfere with Title IX regulations.

Scott said expenses for starting a team would be minimal. The program would utilize the facilities already used by the middle school.

However, he stressed financial considerations will be made before a program moves forward.

“We want to see these kids become great students and have this sport help motivate them, to help encourage them in that direction,” Kozlowski said.