Tongue River Valley JPB finalizing gas pipeline plans

SHERIDAN — After four attempts at receiving funding from the State Loan and Investment Board for a natural gas pipeline to the Tongue River Valley, the joint powers board heading up the project remains confident its plans will be realized.

“Right now, Ranchester and Dayton, our infrastructure is good, we just need a next step up to attract businesses because people don’t want to pay for propane,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said. “Propane is about three times the cost of natural gas and it’s not fixed.”

Clark, who personally attended SLIB meetings, the most recent Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) meeting and followed the charge of Dayton Mayor Bob Wood to create a joint powers board to establish the pipeline, remains hopeful that the plans currently being put into motion will pay off.

“Once we get financed and out to bid, we’re thinking it’ll be about 1.5 years to start connecting,” Clark said.

Wyoming’s branch of the USDA Rural Development approached the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board in February, just one month after SLIB denied the group funding for the pipeline for the fourth time.

“USDA Rural Development approached us saying that they would fund the project, they would loan (us the money),” Clark said.

TRVJPB will enter into a nearly 40-year loan with around 3.3 percent interest — a better option financially than SLIB’s loan, which Clark said caps out at 30 years and around a 5.6 percent interest rate.

Initially, Montana-Dakota Utilities was going to charge $8 million to bring natural gas from Sheridan to the Tongue River Valley unless the towns and school came up with $3 million to help fund it. With the funding at its fingertips, the board still needs to meet a list of 23 conditions before USDA will close the loan.

“Some of the conditions include getting an accountant, a bond attorney, a business plan and we had to go through an environmental assessment before we could even apply,” Clark said.

Annual funding from each entity involved in the joint powers board — the towns of Dayton and Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1 — paid for the environmental impact report. Another one of USDA’s stipulations was to collect letters of intent to commit from future customers to ensure connection with the pipeline once it started flowing. USDA required 180; the towns came back with 212 residents committing to the project. Now, the board is working to collect the actual funding to solidify the deal.

“We’ve had such good community support and everybody wants it,” Clark said.

The board still needs to establish a deposit amount for the 212 committed customers living within the municipalities. They also must establish a contract for services with MDU and create service agreements. Coinciding with paperwork needs, the board continues to seek additional financial support for engineering and design of the construction project. WWC Engineering in Sheridan estimated $300,000 for preliminary engineering fees.

“We don’t have that money,” Clark said. “We have to have some interim financing. It’s all part of the puzzle.”

Clark estimated, even without a solidified construction plan in place at the moment, a completion of the project and natural gas flowing to community members within the next year and a half. If the group completes the task, Clark said it will be the first publicly owned natural gas distribution system.

“From our research, there’s about 33 municipalities in the state of Wyoming that do not have natural gas, and that includes the county seat of Sundance,” Clark said. “Not every place is going to be in the position to get natural gas, but we are one of them and there’s several others.”

Vice chairman for the ENDOW Executive Council Bill Schilling recognized the need for natural gas infrastructure in other locations around the state.

“That’s come up in some other areas that I’m aware of around the state, for example some rural areas of Carbon County,” Schilling said during the Sheridan County ENDOW meeting earlier this month. “That’s a big issue. For the public’s understanding, if you don’t have natural gas and you’re having to get LPG brought in, for example, or propane, gets very expensive.”