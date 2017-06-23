To market, to market, to buy maple syrup

SHERIDAN — Maple syrup traveling all the way from Park Falls, Wisconsin, made it to the Sheridan Farmers Market Thursday. Dan Kolb, who owns and operates Buckhorn Sugarbush, moved to Sundance with his wife last year, but still harvests maple syrup each spring.

Kolb said he set up his tree sap taps during the course of one winter, and now the sap runs straight to his production room.

“I have 1,700 on the line right now, and I hope to get maybe 300 more this fall before I tap in,” Kolb said. Kolb owns the land he taps on, but initially purchased it for another reason.

“I actually bought the land to hunt on,” Kolb said. “The maple syrup was an afterthought.”

Kolb said the maple syrup lasts indefinitely when sealed. Kolb seals the bottle at 180 degrees.

“It’s safely sealed,” Kolb said. “No matter what you do, nothing bad will happen to it.”

After breaking the seal on the pure maple syrup, Kolb suggests keeping it refrigerated. When syrup goes bad, it usually just grows mold.

“Even if it does (grow mold), I don’t tell people this because it’s gross, but you can scoop it off the top and the rest of it will be fine,” Kolb said.

Golden Rule Grocers in Sheridan sells Kolb’s maple syrup and he will appear throughout the summer at the Third Thursday Street Festival and Sheridan Farmers Market alongside dozens of other vendors, producers and artisans.