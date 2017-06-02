Tickets on sale for Big Horn Mountain Festival

BUFFALO — Tickets are now on sale for the July 7-9 Big Horn Mountain Festival in Buffalo.

“We have an outstanding lineup for 2017 and tickets are on sale now,” said Paul Jarvis, one of the organizers of the event. “In addition to our great lineup of well-known, established musicians, we have several Wyoming bands and some great young talent.”

The 2017 Big Horn Mountain Festival has scheduled an outstanding lineup of bluegrass, old time, folk and progressive music. Tickets for the festival can be obtained at Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, The Sports Lure in Buffalo, CB Music in Sheridan, Music Service Center in Gillette or online at www.bighornmountainfestival.com.

“This is our 13th festival and we are proud of our ability to continue to present great performers,” Jarvis said.

The Big Horn Mountain Festival will feature the award winning Dale Ann Bradley Band from Kentucky; Horseshoes & Hand Grenades from Wisconsin; the Jalan Crossland Band; The Two Tracks; John Roberts y Pan Blanco; The Craft Bothers, Prairie Wildfire and more. The festival also features workshops, demonstrations and instrument raffles. Food, refreshment, arts and crafts vendors are also featured. Parking lot jam sessions are a favorite feature of the festival.

The festival also offers the Big Horn Bluegrass Camp, July 5-7, a day camp for kids. The camp features music instruction from the camp bands, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Prairie Wildfire. Sign up at www.bighornmountainfestival.com.

For more information, see www.bighornmountainfestival.com or call the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce at 684-5544.