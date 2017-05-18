Thousands expected for Bots Sots sale

There’s a great deal of “buzz” about the Bots Sots Remount sale coming June 3.

For good reasons.

More than 50 select horses — from a variety of disciplines — will be sold off the front porch of the Sheridan Inn. The sales begin at 1 p.m.

Ike Sankey stopped in the Press Wednesday to talk about the sale and how it’ll likely draw 2,000-plus spectators and buyers. He noted it’ll be a major equine weekend in Sheridan what with nationally recognized trainers Buck Brannaman and Bob Loomis hosting clinics and exhibitions.

“It’s a cool concept that we have this sale right here in Sheridan,” he said, adding that potential buyers can have the opportunity to get to know the horses prior to sale by visiting the website, BotsSotsRemount.com. (Bots Sots is a Crow term generally held to mean “heap good.”) Ike, who was wearing his Sheridan WYO Rodeo denim jacket and his 1978 champion bareback rider PRCA belt buckle, explained the rich history of horses locally, dating back to the days of Custer, and evolving to a variety of horseflesh for all uses and enjoyment — ranch, trail, polo, team roping and draft animals. The horses were handpicked for the sale next month, he says.

A preview of the sale horses will be held Friday, June 2, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

••••••

Coming Saturday….the 2017 Destination Sheridan spring/summer edition.

The cover story: Seek Adventure. It’s 140 pages of pretty much that: adventure. It’ll be in Saturday’s Sheridan Press and distributed to more than 200 venues where visitors (Bless them!) congregate. There’s local features, photography, recreation guides, maps, a dining guide and much more.

Good stuff, this.

••••••

From the Bragging-on-the-Staff, file……

Chris Schneider graduated from Sheridan College Saturday. He’s been part of the Press’ production team for almost two years. While attending SC, he won a third-place Wyoming Skills USA honor. Moreover, Schneider was the machine technician student of the year (second year).

Congrats!

••••••

I see by the paper……

• The current Sports Illustrated features a good story about the University of Wyoming’s quarterback, Josh Allen. He led the Cowboys to an 8-6 record and a post-season bowl game while throwing for 28 touchdowns and 3,203 yards. The upshot of the story is how Allen, according to some NFL scouts and player agents, will be a first-round draft pick after next season. The 6-5, 235-pound 20-year-old grew up on a farm near Firebaugh, California.

• Sales of cigarettes fell 37 percent from 2001 to 2016, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal. But revenues at U.S. tobacco companies over that same time rose 32 percent, an estimated $93 billion. The tobacco industry has steadily raised product prices to offset declining sales.

• A Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man was arrested for rescuing his beer during an apartment fire last month that injured two people. He pushed by firefighters to get into his home. He was charged with obstruction as he was clutching two cans of Bud Ice Premium. A police spokesman said the 56-year-old man had used “poor judgment.”