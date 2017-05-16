Thompson named interim sheriff

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners elected current Sheridan County undersheriff Allen Thompson to serve as interim sheriff for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from July 1 to Jan. 7, 2019.

Thompson started with the Sheridan Police Department in 1998 and served there for more than seven years as a patrol officer and sergeant. When he started at the SCSO in 2005, Thompson said he found his calling.

“It’s a different kind of law enforcement,” Thompson said during his introductory speech to the commissioners Monday afternoon. “I compare it to the community policing aspect that’s been widespread across the nation for the last 30 years. That’s what county law enforcement is — it’s knowing the people that you serve.”

Thompson served as lieutenant for SCSO until his recent promotion to undersheriff after the announcement of Sheriff Dave Hofmeier’s retirement from the position.

Thompson, the first to present to the commissioners, answered questions regarding his ideas on offsetting the tight budget, the relationship with SPD and utilizing the capacity and potential of the Sheridan County Detention Center. Thompson said he would work to reduce costs as well as look into the detention center as a resource, but first focus on recruiting and retaining staff on the detention center side of the office. Thompson said he currently works with SPD and other entities on a daily basis.

“We just do that. I will continue to do that, have those conversations, those collaborations,” Thompson told the commissioners.

County Commission Chairman Steve Maier asked Thompson where the office excels and where it could improve. Thompson praised the community relations SCSO has with the smaller towns and unincorporated areas like Big Horn, and mentioned the need to improve technology within the office. Thompson said he prefers using technology in the workplace.

“I want to focus more on the technology we have available and using that,” Thompson said.

SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska and retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Carl Clements, the two additional candidates vying for the position at the commission level, were encouraged along with any other interested parties to run for the position of sheriff in the next election.