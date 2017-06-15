Third Thursday; SAGE photo show

Welcome Big Horn Trail runners!

Salubrious summer weather today. Good thing, too, because the annual Third Thursday Street Festival kicks off this evening beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Sheridan.

Two Tracks will be performing on the main stage. There will be exhibits, booths, food and an opportunity to hang out with friends and neighbors, a major hoorah for a late-blossoming summer.

The Downtown Sheridan Association makes this fun event happen. Sponsors include: Hammer Chevrolet, the city of Sheridan, Brittain World Travel, Apple Vacations, Bank of the West, Kraft’s Jewelry and RMEF. The event is also funded by Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

Kate Harrington, executive director of SAGE Community Arts, sends a shout about tonight’s third annual juried photography show.

The opening night artists’ reception also begins at 5 p.m. The public’s invited to stop in while enjoying the Third Thursday Street Festival.

Laura Lehan, SAGE board president, is curating the show. Shawn Parker, the director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism, is the juror. Some 90 photos were submitted; 30 were selected for the show.

The photographers include: Ann Fuller, Becky Pickerl, Erin Schwartzkopf, Jenae Neeson, Jessica Tracy, Jim Kelly, Justin Case, Justin Sheely, Kim Cannon, Laura Lehan, Mike Conaway, Paul Prosinski, Polly Burge, RoseMarie London, Sandra Thayer, Sarah Richter, Shawn Parker, Stacey Jo Ellenwood, Steve Bourne, Susan Wolfe, Tanya Hammer, Tiffany Session, Tony McPheeters, Tracey Yates, Tyree Powell.

This week’s issue of GolfWeek magazine features a story about the best-ever, top 10 finishes in the U.S. Open which begins today in Wisconsin. There’s Jack, Arnie, Hogan, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Bobby Jones, Tiger. And at number 10, Hale Irwin.

In 1990, Hale Irwin sank a 45-foot putt on the 72nd hole for birdie to force a playoff with Mike Donald the next day. Irwin won his third Open championship on the 91st hole, the first time the tournament had been decided in a sudden death playoff.

It was Irwin’s third U.S. Open victory and he became the oldest Open champion at 45.

Finishing just five shots back at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago was Sheridan’s Jim Benepe. He shot a three-under par 285 at one of the most demanding courses in golf, carding a two-under 70 in the final round.

Benepe knew Medinah some. He had played there while attending Northwestern University where he was an All-American golfer for the Wildcats and 1986 Big Ten Player of the Year. He has three professional tour wins.

Quotable

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”

— Mark Twain, American writer, humorist, publisher, 1835-1910

Happy Father’s Day!