Theater festival, film festival

Welcome, Rolls Royce executives, travel journalists and the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

This week, Rolls Royce makes an encore return to Sheridan and northern Wyoming for a Bighorn Mountain program. Local culture and artisans will be featured.

Shawn Parker, Sheridan Travel and Tourism, is the host and moderator.

••••••

The Wyoming Theater Festival begins its second week of live performances inside the Mars Theater at the WYO. Three original plays featuring professional actors, directors and playwrights are on the schedule. There are afternoon and evening performances, featuring talkback sessions with the audience. For times and tickets, see wyomingtheaterfestival.com.

••••••

Bill Campbell has another great lineup of independent films opening Wednesday at the Centennial Theatre. Ten weeks of critically acclaimed movies on Wednesdays, beginning with “Beatriz at Dinner,” starring Salma Hayak and John Lithgow. The two meet at a dinner party. He is a smug, egocentric billionaire; she’s an immigrant. Much satire, say the critics, follows. The movie website Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 78-percent rating.

Curtain: 4:30 and 7:15 p.m.

••••••

Man oh man, Ken Richardson has done it again.

Seventy-seven years young, Richardson has shot his age — or better — three times in the last two weeks at the Powder Horn. First a 72 on Aug. 31, witnessed by Patty Richardson, Bill Harris and Kathy Harris. A 77 followed shortly thereafter and then a 74 on Sept. 8. Witnesses included Bill Baas, Bob Cross, Mike Schauer.

Six times in all. (Half a dozen, cousin.)

••••••

Jalan Crossland’s in concert tomorrow night at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. One (Spencer Bohren) says he’s “one of the finest guitarists in America.” Another writes, “He’s the real deal.” And Michael Seagall wrote in The New York Times, “He casts a sardonic by affectionate eye on the roughhewn lives of western people.” Crossland’s from Ten Sleep and in 2013, was awarded a Governor’s Arts Award.

••••••

Quotable

“By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.”

— Socrates, famous married man and philosopher, 470-399, B.C.