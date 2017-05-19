‘The Lego Guy’ to present in Sheridan, Ranchester

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host two fun workshops about Legos led by Curtis Mork, “The Lego guy,” on May 24.

For 10 years, Mork, from Platteville, Colorado, has held exhibits, given talks about the history of Legos and led Lego building workshops around the region.

Mork will give a short presentation about the history of Legos followed by a group building session where attendees will build a structure from Legos.

In Ranchester, the program will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center from 4-5:30 p.m. The Sheridan program will be held at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in the Inner Circle from 6:30-8 p.m.

Mork will also have completed Lego sets set up for display during the programs.

The Lego program ties in with the upcoming summer reading program for Sheridan County libraries. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World.”

Children ages 5 and older are welcome to attend these fun events.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

The TRVCC is located at 411 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.