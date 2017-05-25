The Journey of Hell: Cloud shares of son’s suicide

SHERIDAN — Less than 20 attended the Light in the Darkness Suicide Prevention at the Sheridan Senior Center Wednesday night, but those in attendance gained insight into signs of suicidal thoughts and actions leading up to an attempt, as well as training on how to prevent acts of self-harm.

Pam Peldo with Peldo Counseling attended for her business, but also as a loss survivor, losing her brother to suicide. She said in almost all situations where she asks if someone is considering suicide directly, they will reply honestly about a struggle with suicidal thoughts or attempts.

A concerned mother, Shelta Rambur, currently raises one 12-year-old and one 9-year-old girl and wanted to equip herself with as much as possible. Retired school counselor Carol Lundgren lived and worked through 21 suicides throughout her time as a school counselor. Her husband, Ken, works with the elderly through a church group when they migrate to Arizona for the winter. The event itself was held at the Sheridan Senior Center to help draw the elderly population to the training, as that age demographic remains one of the highest risk for suicide.

Wyoming state auditor Cynthia Cloud lost her son, Connor, to suicide last spring. Her husband witnessed Connor shooting himself while the two were out visiting the shooting range together. Cynthia presented for the second time since the loss of her son, sharing the warning signs missed or hidden from the family.

Cloud showed text messages sent by her son to friends admitting he was going to kill himself. Cloud said not one of those friends approached the family about the blatant warnings from 17-year-old Connor. The mother went through old photos of the family, noting the look in Connor’s eyes that, for an in-tune mother, should have been a simple indication that things were not OK with her then 12-year-old boy.

Event instigator Brooke Wattam, while cleaning up the large amounts of leftovers from the free dinner, mentioned that despite the small turnout, they were “planting seeds” for the community.

Following Cloud’s recap after a years’ worth of recovery from the tragic day, suicide prevention education non-profit Grace For 2 Brothers followed up with QPR training. QPR, or Question, Persuade and Refer, is simple training to equip people with tools to help prevent suicides. The training includes role-playing activities designed to help practice directness when talking to a potentially-suicidal person. The training walks through statistics, common causes of suicidal behavior, warning signs and how to get help for someone in crisis.

Cloud shared warning signs given by her son leading up to his death, including posts relating to depression on his Twitter feed. Cloud said they monitored his social media sites when he was younger but didn’t think or even want to monitor them as an older teenager. Sheridan Police Officer Howie Fitzpatrick followed up the presentation by letting the crowd know how imperative it is to monitor social media sites for children and friends. Cloud, along with Grace For 2 Brothers director of operations Rihanna Brand, spoke of the window of time between someone reaching out and admitting to suicide on avenues like social media and the reaction time of viewers to prevent a death. QPR training helps make those trained more comfortable with asking direct questions to those who might be in danger of self-harm.

“You don’t have to have the perfect question,” Brand said. “It’s about asking the question and giving time for the answer.”

If you or someone you know is in danger of harming themselves or others, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, text WYO to 741741 or get in touch with a trusted family member, friend, law enforcement or mental health professional.