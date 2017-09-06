Teaching doesn’t end in the classroom for SCSD2 instructors

SHERIDAN — Some people just know what they want to be. That was certainly the case for three of the new teachers in Sheridan County School District 2.

Leah Clark, an English teacher at Sheridan High School, said from age 6 onward, she knew she was going to be a teacher.

Kelsey Crowson, who teaches seventh-grade composition and literature at Sheridan Junior High School, loved school growing up, so teaching was a natural fit.

The same for Kelli Orr, who also teaches seventh-grade composition and literature at SJHS. As a student, she remembers finishing her in-class homework early and helping other students with the assignment.

For Clark, who grew up in the area and graduated from Sheridan High School, there was a bit of a family tradition. Her mother, aunt and a few other family members are teachers.

Crowson and Orr did not have any teacher relatives, but were drawn to education.

“I loved learning so much, and I wanted to share that with other people,” Crowson said. “I wanted to be able to help other people find value in learning.”

“They say teachers live it, eat it, sleep it,” Orr said.

“I live it, eat it, sleep it. I’m never not a teacher.”

After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Clark taught for two years at a middle school near Colorado Springs, Colorado, before returning home. This is the first job for Crowson since graduating from Utah State University in May. Orr previously held a variety of teaching positions, including as a long-term and short-term substitute, paraprofessional and reading specialist.

Science education was Clark’s initial plan, but the quality English teachers she learned from in high school swayed her. Now, Clark is their colleague.

“I like English because I feel like there’s no right answer, and every answer is valid,” Clark said. “I try to validate students as much as possible and give them opportunities to have fun with it, instead of feeling like I’m looking for one answer.”

Clark said she likes choosing literature that she enjoys and tries to assign reading that is more modern, and occasionally humorous.

“I can give them stuff that’s funny, or stuff that has that really good imagery that’s a little bit more accessible,” Clark said. “I like giving them stuff that they’ll like so that they don’t think (for example) poetry has to be this stuffy concept.”

Clark teaches freshmen, juniors and seniors and said the first two weeks are going well, perhaps because she was in her students’ shoes not too long ago.

Orr is from the small town of Mossyrock, Washington, and attended the University of Idaho. This is her first full-time teaching job, as she decided to be a stay-at-home mother for her two children for more than 10 years. She and her family used to live near Vancouver, Washington, but wanted to move to a smaller community. Orr also received her master’s degree from Walden University a few years ago.

She said seventh-graders are the perfect age for teaching.

“They’re not to the point where they’re disrespectful yet to me,” Orr said. “They push boundaries, but they’re not blatantly disrespectful. I don’t know, I just have always thought that seventh grade was the best grade. Right in the middle.”

Growing up, Crowson lived in Arizona and Kentucky before going to school at Utah State. She applied to Sheridan because her husband used to live in Sundance and wanted to come back to Wyoming.

Similar to Sheridan Junior High School’s new assistant principal, Jesse Swanke, Crowson said she noticed a teaching shift in the last decade.

“It’s not just, ‘I’m giving you the information, you need to learn it,’” Crowson said. “It is my job to teach you and I’m going to teach you regardless. If you’re not learning, it’s on me. There’s a switch in accountability.”

Crowson said the switch is largely positive, because it’s always about the kids.

Like Clark and Orr, Crowson doesn’t leave her teacher hat at school.

“It’s not a job for us,” she said. “We are constantly thinking about it, doing it, trying to make it better.”