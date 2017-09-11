Teaching about Sept. 11 attacks 16 years later

“I remember vividly thinking, ‘This is what it must’ve been like to teach history on December 8, the Monday after Pearl Harbor.’”

Kevin Rizer has clear memories of teaching on September 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terror attack in world history, in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. Rizer, a history and government teacher at Sheridan High School, was teaching in California at the time.

“I remember one of my early thoughts, as I looked out at my government class,” Rizer said. “I have students in this class that are going to go fight, and maybe even die, because we’re at war now.”

The terror attacks happened 16 years ago. That means nearly all high school and college students have little to no memory of the event, and younger students were not born yet. However, the attacks didn’t occur so long ago that they are in every student’s history textbook.

How, then, do teachers educate on the events that the students know about but likely don’t remember?

Sarah Sinclair teaches english composition and creative writing at Sheridan College and is the chair of the social science, humanities, english and education department. Sinclair said she usually begins by asking her students how they perceive the attacks and where that perception came from.

“I’m asking them to think about how their opinions and ideas formed about this pivotal point,” she said. “Now we can take a more critical look and say, ‘What was missing? What did you not learn about? What are you curious about? How did you learn about it? What biases were present?’”

Sinclair also noted she usually has a veteran in class who served in the military after 9/11.

“We spend a lot of time talking about that and how veterans are received back into the community,” she said. “When we talk about 9/11 or we talk about service members post-9/11, there’s a huge sense of pride and care for those veterans, and that feels like a shift that’s very important.”

Rizer said his teaching angle depends on the course being taught.

In a U.S. history class, Rizer goes through the reasons why the terrorist attack was orchestrated and the United States’ response to it.

In a government class, Rizer said, “I like to focus on the three options that government has in the wake of something like that.”

The three options are ignoring the terrorism, giving into it and fighting it.

“The moral high ground is probably to ignore it,” he said. “But a government that doesn’t defend its people is no government at all.”

Mary Hayward and Sara Struckman, fourth-grade teachers at Tongue River Elementary, have to teach differently because all of their students were born well after the attacks.

“We’ll have to really teach what it was,” Hayward said.

“There’s no point of reference,” Struckman said. “There’s no background knowledge, so we have to give that to them.”

Hayward and Struckman will give students an article called, “I was 11 on 9/11” to try to give them a better perspective of that day. The teachers also said they will likely have students interview an adult to ask them what they remember about 9/11. The fourth graders will probably be shown a short video, as well.

“Visualization is so huge,” Struckman said. “We can talk to them as much as we want, but once they actually see what we’re talking about, then it becomes internalized more, I think.”

Hayward said the students “can tell when we truly care about something. They can instantly tell. So if we quiet our voices and talk about how devastating it was to our country, they’ll be able to tell that we’re being genuine.”

Although none of her students were alive for it, Struckman will “not let it become a thing of the past.”

“Obviously you don’t want (students) to live in fear, but at the same time … it’s easy to get caught in the mirage of, ‘Oh, we’re good. This can’t happen to me,’” she said.

For Sinclair, she said she tries to understand why students internalize the attacks the way they do.

“My experience has been, for the most part, that students are comfortable in a college classroom, and we have the advantage of treating them like adults,” she said. “They’re pretty comfortable to wrestle with it if you give them the space to do it.”

Sinclair also said she spends time trying to alter perspective in her classes, so the students will discuss how 9/11 is viewed outside the country.

Sinclair has firsthand experience with the topic. Her husband was a pilot in the Navy, and they were living on a naval base in Sicily during the attacks. She remembers her Italian neighbors comforting her.

“They wanted us to know that although we were American and we were foreign to them, we were safe,” she said.

Rizer said that even 16 years later, he is not totally comfortable teaching the subject.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I struggled to teach it,” he said. “There are two things in my career that I’ve really struggled to teach. One was the Berlin Wall coming down … And I struggle with 9/11, because it’s very raw and emotional for me still.”