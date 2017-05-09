Tax revenues show promise as city examines FY18 budget

SHERIDAN — March numbers indicate an uptick in sales and use tax revenues for the city of Sheridan, allowing the 2018 fiscal year budget to remain relatively the same as the current year.

Finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said if the city receives in June exactly what it received in June of 2016, it will be short slightly more than $45,000. He noted that the deficit means the city will have to cut back on some capital improvement projects to the tune of $14,013.27.

Harmon said the cut wasn’t bad in light of how that particular portion of the budget has been bouncing around throughout the 2017 fiscal year.

When creating the two-year budget in 2016, Harmon said the group cut the budget from $3.6 million to the current $3.2 million, helping with the adjustments for the 2018 fiscal year.

Public works

The public works budget increased about $1.8 million due to revenue obtained through grant programs. City administrator Mark Collins said while he doesn’t want council to trumpet the numbers around, Sheridan has one of the most aggressive staffs in the state when it comes to acquiring state grant funding, which in turn helps with projects throughout the city.

The public works administration budget looked like it also saw a significant increase with adjusted totals moving from $91,200 to $168,850, but public works director Nic Bateson said allocations were moved between budgets to remain consistent with other departments.

Supplies and travel and training did decrease from the public works administration budget.

Engineering budget

The engineering budget decreased to $410,550 from $414,900 for FY18.

“It’s definitely the financial planning and management sector of all of our capital improvement projects as well as a lot of other miscellaneous grants and financing that we receive,” Bateson said.

Both public works and engineering present a two-year budget every year for capital improvement projects.

“Many of these projects actually straddle two fiscal years because we construct projects in the summertime and that always straddles two fiscal years,” Bateson said.

Planning division

The planning division for the city received 44 applications in the 2016 fiscal year and have received 11 for FY17 thus far. The department adjusted its budget from $233,200 to $232,300 for FY18. Planning includes applications for subdivisions, design review, annexations, rezoning, vacations and encroachments.

Supplemental funding

The FY18 budget for supplemental funding adjusted to $1,980,333. The city uses supplemental funding from the state for one-time costs. Harmon noted a few recurring items remain, but the city tries to use the funds for one-time costs only.

Fleet budgets

Public works encompasses the fleets used for work in the city of Sheridan. The fleet includes 307 pieces of equipment, with 10 pieces to replace in FY18. The 10 replacement vehicles are expected to cost $594,254.

Next up

The city of Sheridan mayor and city council will host their next meeting May 15 at City Hall, with a budget study session taking place beforehand from 4:30-6 p.m.