Taller task ahead for Broncs in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The bad news? When Don Julian watched game film of the Sheridan Broncs, a number of things stood out in the “needs improvement” category. The good news? That game film came from Sheridan’s 51-0 blowout victory of Rock Springs in the season opener.

The Broncs drew plenty of attention with their lopsided victory, but Julian’s perception that the team still has a long way to go could turn even more heads across Wyoming.

“I thought we executed well for week one,” Julian said. “That being said, we found all kinds of areas that it’s going to be very exciting, we have a great opportunity to get much better than we were.”

The Sheridan head coach pointed to some defensive reads and techniques as points of emphasis this week, and lowering pad level is constantly harped on at Broncs practice. Sheridan forced zero turnovers last week and left some potentially deep plays open that Rock Springs just missed on.

Julian expects a much tougher challenge this week against Cheyenne Central, so the week’s early practices were spent reiterating those areas of improvement.

By the time the Central Indians came to Sheridan last season — a week seven matchup in early October — Julian saw a depleted bunch of players. The Indians finished just 2-7 last year, and the Broncs handled the Indians 45-10.

But the coach knew the Indians wouldn’t be down for long, noting the school’s rich football tradition in Wyoming.

Last week, Central showed a tenacity more consistent with the early-mid 2000s Indians than with the previous two 2-7 seasons.

The Indians traveled to Gillette for the first ever football game at Thunder Basin High School. The strong transfer class at TBHS has the Bolts high on many rankings, but Central didn’t go down easy.

Despite 385 yards from the Bolts, Central lost just 34-29 in a long, lightning-delayed contest. The Indians turned the ball over four times in the loss, as well.

“They went to Thunder and had a shot to win and could have won the game,” Julian said of the Indians. “We know they’re going to be in a much better mental aspect when we travel down there.”

“They’re going to be better than what we saw in week one and much better than what we saw a year ago out of them.”

Julian acknowledged the front line of Central as its most impressive bunch on film. He said the linemen pushed around the TBHS linemen pretty well and created some protection for quarterback Daniel Shumway. Shumway finished second in 4A last week with 214 passing yards to go along with three touchdowns. Niko Bostic caught five passes for 171 yards and three scores.

Sheridan was solid last week, too. The Broncs have plenty of weapons, and their front seven could be even more damaging than Central’s.

So Julian decided to use those weapons in preparation for this week’s matchup.

“We put a lot of focus on and talked a lot about creating competition within practice,” he said. “We changed up some of the personnel with the scout team, and we’re asking our varsity guys to go against each other for more competition.”

Julian admitted that he warns his players each week of the challenge that awaits Friday — he did it last week in preparation for Rock Springs. And even if the competition doesn’t live up to the coach’s hype, he said it’s critical to max out preparation.

Preparation and focus are even more critical this week as the players got back in their daily routines with full class loads before practice, and the trip to Cheyenne will be the team’s first road trip of the season. A rematch with Natrona — which beat Cheyenne South 62-0 last week — looms in week three, so the distractions have quickly mounted for the Broncs.

“When you come off a game where you weren’t threatened much, I think you’ve got to create some of that yourself,” Julian said of working internally. “You’ve got to push on each other a bit more and create that intensity.”

The Broncs and Indians kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Riske Field. Cheyenne Central will also stream the game online for fans who can’t make it to Cheyenne. The game can be watched at NFHSnetwork.com by searching “Cheyenne Central” and choosing the football game. The stream is free, but fans must have an account via the NFHS Network.