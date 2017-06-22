‘Swamp game’ could impact 2018 elections

Re: Special counsel, investigations

So, now the Democrats got what they wanted in the appointment of a Special Counsel — Robert Mueller — to investigate President Trump, the Russians, and whatever ancillary items might potentially arise in connection with those or associated matters.

We’re now again “off to the races” in the latest episode of the Washington, D.C., swamp game!

First, there’s the matter of the special counsel statute, which clearly states that if said counsel has a “personal relationship with anyone substantially involved in the investigation or prosecution,” it requires disqualification of that person from service. This law is supposed to ensure the fairness and objectivity of any investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey will be substantially involved since he is a central witness in the case. It is widely known that Mueller and Comey have a longstanding friendship (both personal and professional), which certainly qualifies as a “personal relationship.”

Furthermore, the investigative team Mueller is putting in place includes several lawyers with disturbing ties to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. Four of them have reportedly donated money to the campaigns of President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama as well as to the Democratic National Committee. One of these people allegedly worked for Eric Holder, donated over $15,000 to Democrat candidates over the past nine years, and represented Secretary Hillary Clinton in the “matter” of her emails.

Were the shoe on the other foot, Democrats would be jumping up and down screaming “foul,” should a special counsel investigating a Democrat president appoint conservative attorneys to his/her team.

Here’s where the swamp game gets interesting. Is Mueller stacking the deck with people whose objectivity and impartiality are questionable in order to conduct a witch hunt against Trump and his associates, as has been suggested from the right by Newt Gingrich and from the left by law professor Alan Dershowitz?

Or has Mueller intentionally included these lawyers in his investigative team so as to inoculate his probe against charges of partisanship should the investigation turn up nothing actionable against the president or members of his campaign or administration?

In this edition of the swamp game, Republicans better hope it’s the latter. Otherwise, as many fear, this “investigation” will drag on interminably and thus damage not only Trump’s future, but that of many Republicans up for re-election in 2018.

Charles Cole

Sheridan