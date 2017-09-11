Summer rains cause extended fire season

SHERIDAN – As cooler temperatures mix with lingering summer heat, it can seem like fire danger has passed, but officials said that between summer rain patterns and fuel levels, the area won’t have the all-clear for a few more weeks.

Bighorn National Forest public affairs specialist Susie Douglas said with hot and dry conditions, fire danger in the Bighorn Mountains is still high.

“The fire season here can go into the middle of September,” Douglas said. “And this year it’s been so hot, maybe it’ll last a little longer.”

Douglas said, from what she’s heard, this year has been a better fire season, with fewer abandoned campfires and lightning-started fires than last year.

Padlock Ranch CEO and President Trey Patterson said this year isn’t the worst fire season he’s seen in terms of the number of fires. But in his 12 years with the ranch, it’s the worst in terms of acreage burned.

“The season this year is longer I think than what we’ve seen in the past,” Patterson said. “It’s extended out here through the Labor Day weekend, and (we’re) still in fire danger.”

Patterson said until recently all the fires have been relatively small and not as violent as in past years. However, the Tidwell Fire that started in the last days of August resulted in more than 60,000 acres of burned grass for Padlock.

“It’s still a significant concern,” Patterson said of this season. “And it’s still very dry and some warm temperatures ahead of us, and it’s very volatile right now.”

The ranch is taking precautions, though.

Patterson said it’s prohibited for anyone to drive where the risk of fires is high, like off-road. He said employees are also required to stay on roads, and they are continuing to closely monitor for lightning storms, which, he said ignite most fires in the area.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, as of Sept. 7, the Rocky Mountain area, which includes most of Wyoming, has had 2,311 fires totaling 620,185 acres this year. The Northwest (2,884), Northern Rockies (2,781), Great basin (3,782) and Southwest (2,515) have all seen more.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist out of Billings, Montana, Julie Arthur, said across the West, many states aren’t getting regular amounts of rainfall.

She said in August 2016, Sheridan had 1.44 inches of rainfall compared to this year’s 0.43 inches. This year’s average, she said, was 0.29 inches below normal, whereas 2016’s average was 0.72 inches above normal for the month.

“That’s pretty much the story for a lot of the West,” Arthur said. “And that’s been drying out the fuels like the grasses and the trees and really making it easy for fire to start, whether they’re caused by lightning or caused by humans.”

While the area’s lack of late summer rainfall has attributed to the number of fires recently, NOAA meteorologist Todd Chambers said early rainfall and a wet winter and spring are leading reasons Wyoming hasn’t seen a larger fire season.

He said trees and bigger fuels received plenty of moisture into early summer along with some monsoonal moisture. This, he said, has helped maintain soil moisture and the moisture for vegetation.

“A later drying of the smaller fuels like grasses also helps,” Chambers said. “So up here in Montana, we dried out a little faster than you all dried out in Wyoming, so that’s kind of the big reason the fire season’s been a little slower in most of Wyoming.”

Now that summer’s ending, the early rain has caused a paradox of sorts, deterring fires at the start of the season but causing grass to grow tall and thick, creating conditions that are conducive to grass fires later in the season as they dry out.

“That’s a double edge sword that you get with the moisture when you do have these wet springs,” Chambers said.

As of Sept. 7, Rocky Mountain Area Predictive Services said Wyoming continues to have fuel characteristics favorable to large fire growth.

“Curing of grasses and shrubs continues and live fuels moistures are trending downward,” according to its website.

Chambers said forest fires haven’t been as common in the area as they have been to the north, though, because in the higher terrain, the trees absorbed much of that early moisture.

But even with cooler temperatures, Douglas said it’s important to continue to practice safe fire habits while camping and recreating.

She said thunderstorms with lightning and light rain can still lead to natural starts and accidental sparks, and embers have greater potential for fires to spread. Douglas said this isn’t just an issue when it comes to campfires, it also applies to parking vehicles on tall grass and dragging chains with trailers.

“We’re just hoping we can get to the end,” Douglas said. “When we start getting some snow up high and some cooler temperatures.”