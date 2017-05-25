Suddenly, it’s summer

Memorial Day Weekend typically kicks off the “official” summer season. Bless our visitors!

The first photo request of ‘17 by a couple of Texans in front of the Main and Grinnell bronzes came Wednesday morning. I obliged. Some things that are “summer” in the psyche:

• I’ve an ongoing affinity for watermelon, a go-to fruit at summer meals and picnics. If possible, I could eat citrus vulgaris daily. (With Crazy Salt.) Time was, you could buy watermelon for a nickel or a dime from a roadside stand — seeds came with, no extra charge. That’s when you could cut a deep, triangular wedge into the melon, pulling out a chunk for taste, verifying its sweetness, before handing over the coin. These days, it’s $6 or $7 a melon, and managers of the local markets will likely frown upon this random testing. My palate, abused over time by John Barleycorn, chili recipes and chemotherapy, somehow has kept the taste for watermelon. The guy(s) who came up with the seedless formula should be in some Hall of Fame for their genius.

• This summer will be the first where bottled water will outsell bottled soda as the most popular beverage in the United States. USA Today reports how bottled sales were up 9 percent over 2016. Some 400 million gallons more water will be sold in the good ol’ summertime this year than that of carbonated soft drinks.

••••••

Summer reads…..

• Tom Callahan’s “Arnie: The Life of Arnold Palmer” is a gem, rich in biography and anecdotes. His blue-collar background and good looks brought golf to the mainstream, and he was sports’ first bigtime marketing entrepreneur. He was effortlessly gracious, remembered names and as Gary Player put it, “woke up and fell out of bed with charisma. Nobody enjoyed being Arnold Palmer more than Arnold Palmer.” He died last September at 87.

• Seventy-five years ago, the film “Casablanca” hit theaters, two weeks after the city was taken by Gen. George Patton. The film, the screenplay and several actors won Oscars. Film historian Noah Isenberg has written a breezy and researched book, “We’ll Always Have Casablanca: The Life, Legend and Afterlife of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie.” Isenberg reveals why some actors were cast — only three were native born Americans -— the others were immigrants from war-torn Europe. He writes of the timing of the release, the dialogue, the backstories and how viewers watch it time and again.

Recommended reading, from the Main Street book seller, Sheridan Stationery Books and Gallery.

••••••

The Notebook loves a good baseball statistic. My favorite statistic ever:

Hall of Famer Stan Musial had 3,630 base hits in a 22-year career: 1,815 hits at his home ballpark in St. Louis, 1,815 on the road. Now that’s consistency.

••••••

Longtime friend and newspaper publisher pal Jim Hicks of Buffalo writes about the “laws of golf” in his most recent column. To wit:

• No matter how bad your last shot was, you should have “inner peace” knowing that a crappier shot is yet to come.

• The higher a golfer’s handicap, the more qualified he deems himself as an instructor.

• Nonchalant putts count the same as chalant putts.

• Don’t buy a putter until you’ve had a chance to throw it.

• There are two things you can learn by stopping your backswing at the top and checking the position of your hands: how many hands you have and which one is wearing the glove.