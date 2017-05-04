Street crews prepare for warm weather work

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s street crews will start moving rapidly through road repairs with warm weather arriving this weekend. Crack seal, chip seal, pothole repairs and striping remain the big projects, with sign replacements, tree maintenance and snow removal dump site cleanups mixed in throughout the summer season.

Rough roads

“The biggest enemy to a road is water,” said Mathers Heuck, Sheridan’s operations superintendent. “When you have cracks, the water gets in, in winter it expands and makes the cracks bigger. Most pavement failures are because of water.”

Crack sealing begins by routing out the cracks to enlarge them in order for the rubber fill to reach the bottom of the road. Street crews fill the cracks with rubber, then lay toilet paper on top to keep the tacky material from getting on vehicles driving over top of the recent fixes.

“Now that you have the big cracks sealed, we can do chip seal,” Heuck said. “Chip seal is one of the most common forms of street maintenance in the country.”

Staff sprays a type of oil down on the surface of the street, then brings the chips over the top.

“The oil keeps the water out,” Heuck said. “That’s why we do crack seal first, then chip seal on top.”

After cars drive over the chip seal for a few days, sweepers come and pick up the excess chips from the road.

Chip sealing helps extend the lifespan of the city’s roadways.

“It improves the durability long term and drivability,” said Nic Bateson, public works director for the city of Sheridan.

Street crews breeze through chip sealing, providing minimal impact to drivers.

“They can usually hit around three to four blocks at a time and then they can open those streets up right away,” Bateson said.

Potholes also remain a quick fix, with the pothole count far exceeding the 2,000 mark already this season. It takes a two-person team to run the DuraPatcher machine.

Staff members clean out the hole to remove debris and water, then spray the hole with a special oil, then fill the pothole with a mixture of oil and rock and compact the pothole to finalize the fix.

“The thing about the DuraPatcher is a two-person team can go out there and fill a ton of potholes,” Heuck said.

Because of the harsh winter season, the city rented a second DuraPatcher to expedite the pothole-filling process.

Between the lines

Along with the roads themselves, the city must maintain the striping on those roads.

“It’s something that you don’t really think about a lot until you drive around and realize all the striping we have,” Heuck said. “It’s such a small window, you really can’t start it until right about now and you have to be done before school starts.”

Sign crews also begin replacing street signs, which typically have a reflective lifespan of around 10 years.

Money matters

Chip sealing begins the second week in June and the $130,000 cost comes out of the general fund.

Crack sealing, pothole repair and striping of streets already started and will continue throughout the summer season. The $45,000 cost also comes out of the general fund.

Community requests

Requests from community members typically flow in rapidly before street crews can actively start working through projects due to weather. Now that crews have adequate weather to begin working on repairs, the maintenance department sees fewer requests through CityWorks.

Citizens may submit requests by calling the city at 674- 6483 or by downloading the Connect Sheridan application on their smartphone.

The app allows users to submit maintenance requests with a photo, video or audio clip attached.