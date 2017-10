STORY — Turkey and cranberries and pie, oh my! The Story Woman’s Club will open its doors for the annual turkey dinner on Sunday. The community meal will begin at noon and include turkey with all the fixings. The cost for the meal is $12 per adult, $5 for children younger than 12 and free for children 6 or younger. Takeout dinners will be available by calling ahead at 751-9466.

For more information, see storywomansclub.com.

The dinner will take place at the club, located at 28 N. Piney Road.