Story Historical Society to gather

STORY — The Story Historical Society will gather Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The event will include cookies, coffee and a presentation on the Story Volunteer Fire Department from the early 1900s to the present.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Patty Hoover at 683-2452.

The meeting will take place at the Story Woman’s Club, located at 28 N. Piney Road.