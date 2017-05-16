STARTUP CHALLENGE Q&A with Ajayi Global Enterprises

SHERIDAN — The five finalists in the Wyoming Technology Business Center’s Sheridan Start-up Challenge are prepping for a pitch day set for May 23, when the finalists will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges during a public event.

Of the five finalists, three will be awarded $5,000. Those three will also be provided space in the WTBC incubator and have access to a $50,000 seed fund.

Over the next few weeks, The Press will take a closer look at each of the finalists.

This week, we heard from Olalekan Ajayi of Ajayi Global Enterprises.

What sparked the idea for this business?

I was at an oncology summit in January. One of the speakers at that meeting was a patient from Montana who had a type of cancer that did not have any current treatment. I was touched by her story of how incredibly difficult it was for her to get enrolled in a clinical trial. After speaking with other cancer center administrators, I realized there was a huge challenge for hospitals to get patients enrolled in trials.

How long have you been working on the idea?

Four months

Have you started a business before?

No.

Are you working on your own or with a team?

On my own.

What is the product or service your

business will provide?

A web-based platform that will help physicians enroll patients in cancer clinical trials.

What are you hoping to achieve by working on the

Start-Up Challenge?

Hopefully the Start-Up Challenge will give me the opportunity to work with and learn lessons from incredibly talented and seasoned people that will help me be a more successful entrepreneur.

What challenges have you already experienced and what challenges do you see coming next?

It has been a challenge taking an idea from its concept form and turning it into a workable plan. Next challenge will be building the software and getting cancer centers who will be willing to serve as test sites.

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs

considering taking the leap into starting a new business?

Join the Sheridan incubator. It will provide you access to resources and people that will help you become successful.