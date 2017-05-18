Start-Up Challenge ‘Pitch Day’ to feature entrepreneurs

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Technology Business Center has organized a “Pitch Day” for the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater.

Five local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges with the top three teams receiving a $5,000 award, pro bono legal counsel from Davis & Cannon, and the opportunity to apply to a $50,000 seed fund for working capital.

Sponsored by the SEEDA Joint Powers Board, The Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, First Interstate Bank, and Davis & Cannon, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge is designed to encourage and stimulate more entrepreneurial activity in the Sheridan area.

Registration for the Start-Up Challenge opened on Feb. 13 and the WTBC received 68 submittals across 14 industries when registration eventually closed on March 8. All of the finalists have been working closely with WTBC staff to develop business models and the final pitch. The five finalists pitching on May 23 include:

• Ajayi Global Enterprises — Lekan Ajayi — a web-based platform that connects cancer patients with available drug trials.

• K-Driven — Justin Koltiska and Garrett Kron — a patented oil field tool that significantly improves efficiency and safety in the field.

• Oatware — Anne Gunn and Mark Thoney — a portfolio of three software as a service products focused on hyper-local markets.

• Old Army Records — Kevin O’Dell and Jim Powers — an ancestry software focused on military history.

• RS Water Drill — Rick Shelton and Doug Madison — a patented water drill technology for thawing frozen pipes.

During the Pitch Day, each finalist will give a 15-minute presentation followed by questions from the judges. The judging panel includes Tim Barnes, co-founder of Black Tooth Brewing Company; Laura Lehan, founder of PeAk Consulting and chief development officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital; Jesus Rios, chief operating officer of Ptolemy Data Systems; Jerad Stack, co-founder of Breakthrough 307; Travis Todd, co-founder of FullContact; PJ Treide, founder of Surf Wyoming and Bighorn Design; and Jon Benson, CEO of the WTBC.

Following the five pitches, the WTBC will host a reception at the WYO Theater where the top three qualifying teams will be announced.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.