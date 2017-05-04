Stakeholders Discuss SCSD1 Strategic Plan

BIG HORN — What will Sheridan County School District 1 look like in the years to come?

Parents, teachers, students and community members attempted to answer that question during a special meeting with SCSD1 board members Wednesday at Big Horn High School.

The meeting consisted of a series of small listening sessions in which community members gathered at four separate tables to share input on specific topics pertaining to the strategic planning process.

Board members conducted a similar meeting Tuesday night for residents of the Tongue River Valley.

“This is the last meeting step, and then we will take all of this information and compile it toward the final step,” board member Carol Garber said.

Three tenants board members expect to follow throughout the strategic planning process include learning for all, teaching as the key to learning and community collaboration for learning.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board members also sought input for updating a consistent and simplified grading system, technology use and school climate.

Due to widespread confusion and frustration to standards-reference grading and the current PowerSchool system, Sara McGinnis, curriculum director at SCSD1, said revisions will be made to the grading system.

McGinnis said the district will consider a new program called TeacherEase, which she said will be easier for parents to view and understand their student’s progress.

Community members voiced several concerns and provided ideas on how to improve the district and Big Horn schools.

Several parents had reservations about the newly-implemented Mass Customized Learning model at Big Horn Middle School. With the model, which began this school year and was piloted during the 2015-16 school year, students are able to make their own weekly schedule, learn at their own pace and work in different environments.

Understanding some may thrive off of the MCL model, community members said it does not work for all students.

Others made suggestions on how to better community involvement. Some parents and teachers desired stronger attempts toward promoting volunteerism in the schools and advocated for schools to implement stronger internship programs with local companies and organizations.

Other suggestions included fully utilizing the campus structure at Big Horn schools. Parents claim because the schools are so close to each other, more can be done to improve the bonds between the elementary, middle and high schools. Those relationships, they said, can improve the learning environment and enhance student learning for both older and younger students.

Many praised the Professional Learning Community efforts at Big Horn Elementary, claiming the children’s learning has improved due to collaboration between teachers.

SCSD’s strategic plan will be completed and approved by the board in the coming months.