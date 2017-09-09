Sports briefs

Big Horn Rams pick

up another easy win

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Rams picked up another win Friday against Southeast.

At the half, Big Horn led 38-0, but closed out the contest with a 51-23 victory.

Coach Michael McGuire said he thought his team did some good things, but called the game a “tale of two halves.”

“We had a pretty good first half and we were able to get our running game going,” McGuire said Friday night, adding that the defense also performed well in the first half.

McGuire noted that the team seemed to tire and struggled in the second half, but was able to pull off the win.

The coach noted the running game of Will Pellisier and the effort of the offensive line as high points in the team’s performance.

The defending state champion Big Horn team will take the 2-0 start to the 2017 season into its contest against Pine Bluffs next week.

SHS golf has ‘best day’

at Casper Invitational

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams had what coach Larry Martoglio called “probably the best day in three years” on the course Friday at the Casper Invitational.

The Broncs finished in third at the end of the two-day event with a 612, just behind Cheyenne East (611) and Kelly Walsh (571).

On Thursday, Brayden James led the Broncs, shooting a 70. Teammate Kirby Coe-Kirkham had a 76, followed by Noah Erickson (77), Nathan Roma (79) and Drew Mavrakis (80).

On the girls side, Abby James finished the first day with a 94.

While the Broncs performed well, Kelly Walsh athlete Shea Hensley took the top spot with a two-day 141.

Coe-Kirkham finished second with a 143 and James finished third with a 146.

The state meet will being in Evanston Thursday.

Eagles take tough loss to Lusk

DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles suffered a tough 12-0 loss to Niobrara County High School on Friday in Lusk.

In the first road game of the season for the Eagles, coach Steve Hanson expected to be fairly evenly matched and he said they were. Both teams include young players with less experience than past Tongue River teams.

“It was the first road game of the season and we showed how we travel,” coach Steve Hanson said Friday night. “We didn’t play well in the first quarter and that’s a product of our inexperience and immaturity.”

Hanson said Lusk did well controlling the ball, wearing down the Eagles defense.

On offense, Elias Dillon-Bennett led the charge for the Eagles. Hanson said the junior got off the bus well and ran the ball hard.

The loss puts the Eagles at 1-1 on the season after the team’s win over Wright last week.

The Eagles will return to their home field next week in their game against Shoshoni.

Lady Generals earn win over Western

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s soccer team earned a 3-0 win over Western Wyoming Community College on Friday.

Coach Mallery Marshall said the first two goals came off of set pieces, something the team had been working on in practice throughout the week. For the first goal, the ball bounced around the box a bit before Hannah Ozmon put it in the back of the net. The second goal was earned off a header from the corner. Fortune Kede had the header to put the Lady Generals up 2-0.

“It was nice to see the fruits of that labor pay off,” Marshall said of the team’s work in practice.

In the second half, Marshall said the shutout is a nod to the team’s defensive efforts.

The goal in the second half came unassisted from Sarah Jones.

The win was a nice rebound for the SC women who lost 4-1 to Utah State University-Eastern in its last matchup Sept. 2.

The Lady Generals, now 1-1-1, will face Northwest College Saturday at 5 p.m. in Sheridan.

Generals topple Western 3-1

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s soccer team toppled Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, 3-1.

WWCC took the 1-0 lead five minutes into the second half, but the Generals answered with 22 minutes remaining.

With eight minutes left, the SC team added another goal to its tally and, for good measure, tacked on a third with two minutes to go.

Nick Parris contributed two goals to his team’s win, while teammate Brad Whiles added one.

The Generals will face Gillette College at home Sept. 16.

SHS swimming takes tough loss to Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team lost 97-86 to Laramie High School in a tough meet Friday night.

Despite the loss, several Lady Broncs had top finishes at the meet.

Zoe Robison earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.33 seconds.

Pippin Robison earned a top finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:01.09 and Molly Green finished ahead of the field in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:27.72.

Jadyn Mullikin added a top finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.39) and Taylor Baldacci finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.81).

In relays, the team of Piper Carroll, Molly Green, Pippin Robison and Zoe Robison finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.30) and the team of Mullikin, Baldacci, Pippin Robison and Olivia Thoney finished the 100-yard medley in 1:57.05.

Coach Brent Moore said his team would “regroup and press on.”

The Lady Broncs will face Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Buffalo in a dual Tuesday.

Lady Broncs sweep Cheyenne South

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs volleyball team earned a win against Cheyenne South Friday night to open their conference season.

The 3-0 victory, coach Maureen McEwan said, was commanding, with large point spreads the entire game.

“It was a great way to start the conference season,” McEwen said. “All of my seniors stepped up and the whole team stepped up. It’s really nice to see the leadership, chemistry and all those things come together.”

The Lady Broncs will face Laramie Saturday at noon at Sheridan High School.