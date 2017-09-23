Sports briefs

Sheridan High School tennis in 2nd, 7th at State

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girl’s tennis team currently sits in second place at the state tournament in Gillette.

As of Friday, SHS had a score of 24 and was behind No. 1 Cheyenne Central High School with a score of 35.5. Sheridan’s boys tennis team ended Friday in 7th place with a score of 12.5.

However, the girls No. 2 doubles team is the only SHS team that remains in the championship bracket. Both singles and No. 1 and No. 3 doubles remain in the consolation bracket, along with Ethan Kutz from the boys side. The last round of matches is Saturday.

SHS girls swim team takes first in 11 of 12

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swim team nearly swept the Sheridan Pre-Invite Friday.

The team took first in 11 of the 12 events and took the top three spots in two of the events. Pippin Robinson took first in the 200-meter freestyle, followed by Zoe Robinson, who also took first in the 100-meter freestyle. Piper Carrol took first in the 200-meter IM, as well as in the 100-meter backstroke, and Molly Green took first in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly. The girls compete again Saturday at the Sheridan Invite.

Lady Broncs cross-country takes 1st at Glen Legler Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girl’s cross-country team finished first at the Glen Legler Memorial Cross-Country Meet Friday at the Casper Municipal Golf Course.

The team had a total score of 34 and time of 1 hour, 46 minutes and 55.18 seconds. In the 5K, seniors Trinity Preston and McKinley Christopherson finished third and fifth, respectively.

The SHS boys cross-country team took third in the invite with a total score of 50 and time of 1:28:43.28.

Senior Brian Gonda finished second in the 5K, followed by seniors Alex Garber and Timothy Brown in 12th and 15th, respectively.

TRHS, BHHS cross-country compete in Powder Horn Invitational

BIG HORN — Tongue River and Big Horn High School cross-country teams competed in the Powder Horn Invitational Friday.

For the boys, Billie Watson of BHHS finished fourth, followed by Jett Walker of TRHS in sixth. BHHS finished with a score of 39 and TRHS finished with a score of 50.

TRHS runner Kalie Bocek finished fifth for the girls, followed by TRHS runner Macey MacArthur in seventh. The TRHS girls finished with a score of 44.

“It was a perfect day for runners: cool, no wind and not raining,” Big Horn coach Dan Biebel said. “So the times were pretty good, and the kids seem to be improving.”

SHS, BHHS volleyball take losses in Casper, TRHS sweeps at Lovell

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team won one of three matches Friday at the Casper Invitational.

SHS won 2-0 to Lander Valley High School (25-10, 25-19), lost 2-0 to Natrona County High School (25-10, 25-19) and lost 2-1 to Campbell County High School in a nonconference game (25-13, 24-26, 15-12).

It was a rough night for Big Horn High School, as well. The team left the first day of the invite 0-3, taking losses from some bigger schools. They lost to Cheyenne Central High School (25-13, 25-14), Rawlins High School (5-11, 25-17) and Laramie High School (25-21, 25-16).

Tongue River’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman volleyball teams swept at Lovell Friday, turning things around from losses last week.

The varsity team won in three and plays again Saturday against Wright.

Eagles fall to Hornets

TONGUE RIVER — The Tongue River Eagles suffered a 51-6 loss to the Pine Bluffs Hornets Friday.

Tongue River’s young team matched up against the Hornets’ seasoned one. The Eagles travelled with only 21 players before injury caused two players to be taken out by the end of the first half, and the reigning 1A state champs never gave Tongue River a chance.

The Eagles walked away with some shining moments, though. Running back Zack Schankey caught the lone touchdown pass and carried the ball an average of 5 yards per carry. Schankey finished with close to 70 yards total and J.T. Hammond had nearly 50 yards receiving.

“Last week we were on the winning side of a big win, and this week we’re on the other end,” coach Steve Hanson said, explaining that they’ll evaluate the condition of their injured players before their next game. “We’re not going to hang our heads or do anything different; we’ve just got to heal up and get better.”

Big Horn defeats Lusk 38-0

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams bounced back from last week’s overtime loss and came home with a victory over Lusk Friday, 38-0.

The Rams gained more than 450 yards on offense while their defense stepped up and limited the Tigers to only 151 yards.

Junior running back Kade Eisele scored five touchdowns, giving the Rams the big win.

“We improved on some of the areas we struggled with last week,” coach Michael McGuire said about the game. “It was a well-rounded team win.”