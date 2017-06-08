South, Shatek to wed in August

SHERIDAN — Robert Bryce South and Christy Marie Shatek will wed Aug. 5, 2017, at the Wild Rose Guest Ranch in Banner.

South, originally of Sheridan, earned an associate degree in nursing and massage therapy from Sheridan College and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Aspen University. He is the son of Roger and Barbara South of Sheridan. He currently works as a registered nurse in the operation room at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Shatek earned a bachelor’s degree in sport business and marketing, an associate degree in nursing from Sheridan College and a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Wyoming. She is currently pursuing a doctorate of nursing to be a women’s health nurse practitioner from the University of Cincinnati. She is the daughter of Jerry and Buffy Shatek of Sheridan. She currently works as an RN for Women’s Health at Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Casper.