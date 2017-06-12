Social Security office to relocate

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Social Security Administration office will relocate June 19.

The new address is 2268 N. Main St.

The SSA will continue to provide service to the community and surrounding areas at 909 Long Drive, Suite A, until close of business on Friday.

Office hours will remain the same Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The office phone number will not change, 1-866-630-7798 or TTY 1-800-325-0778.

You can also fax information to 307-672-7091.

Many services are also available through the national toll-free number 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A majority of Social Security’s services are also available online at www.socialsecurity.gov.