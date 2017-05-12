Snickers Cup takes volunteer power

BIG HORN — Three days before the 13th annual Snickers Cup soccer tournament, soccer association members and surveyors joined director Jimmy Legerski at the Big Horn Equestrian Center to prep the 24 fields needed for the event.

Legerski started helping with the tournament well before he became director. The event brings young soccer players from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota each year to Big Horn to compete in two days filled with endless soccer, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Legerski said he wished more folks from the Big Horn and Sheridan area would come and support the event, noting the fun happening at the center outside of soccer. Food vendors, tailgating and special play equipment for kids surround the soccer fields on Saturday and Sunday.

Three days before the event, surveyors measure the field and place markers in the expansive grass ahead of line painters who arrive the next day. After the lines dry, volunteers from the soccer association help place goals on each of the 24 fields.

Correction: In the print version of this article, it was stated that Normative Services, Inc. helped place goals on the fields. Normative Services, Inc. did not help place goals on the fields this year.